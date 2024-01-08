New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) MP N D Gupta is the richest among the three candidates nominated by the Aam Aadmi Party for the January 19 Rajya Sabha elections here, according to affidavits submitted by them to poll authorities.

Aam Aadmi Party MPs Sanjay Singh and Gupta, and former Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal filed their nominations for the elections on Monday, officials said.

Also Read | People Will Respond, Warns Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava As Some Malls Refuse To Install Ram Temple Replicas.

According to their affidavits carried on the website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, the worth of movable and immovable assets possessed by 78-year-old Gupta, is the highest among the three.

According to the affidavit submitted by Gupta, his movable assets are worth Rs 3,86,28,985, which includes a Mercedes Benz vehicle which he purchased in 2019.

Also Read | Divya Pahuja Murder Case: Female Friend of Prime Accused Arrested for Helping Him Dispose Evidence.

He also possesses 250 gram of gold worth Rs 15 lakh, it said.

The current market value of his immovable assets is worth Rs 6,12,00,000, according to Gupta's affidavit.

The AAP had on Friday named Maliwal as its Rajya Sabha candidate, and renominated Singh and N D Gupta for a second term in the Upper House of Parliament.

The six-year term of Singh, N D Gupta and Sushil Kumar Gupta ends on January 27. Maliwal's name has been nominated by the party to replace Sushil Gupta.

Maliwal, N D Gupta and Singh filed their nominations at the Delhi Transport Department's office in Civil Lines, the officials said.

Singh, who is in jail in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, arrived at the Transport Department office amid tight security to file his nomination papers.

According to Singh's affidavit, his movable assets are worth Rs 8,09,811.58.

His affidavit also says that there are multiple cases pending against him, including one in which he was convicted.

Maliwal's affidavit also shows that three cases are pending against her.

The worth of her movable assets stands at more than Rs 19 lakh, according to the affidavit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)