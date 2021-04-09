New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party national chief Jagat Prakash Nadda will hold three roadshows in poll-bound West Bengal on Friday.

The first roadshow will take place from Baghupati VIP to Satgachi Jessore Road from 11:30 AM.

The second roadshow will take place from Chakdaha Chowrasta to Chakdaha Rathtala, the statue of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay at 1 PM.

The third roadshow will take place from Vijay Ram to Baje Pratappur at 3 PM.

The fourth phase of assembly elections will be held in 44 assembly seats on April 10. The fifth phase of polls in 45 assembly segments is scheduled on April 17. The sixth round for 43 seats would be held on April 22. The seventh phase of polls for 35 constituencies is slated for April 26. The eighth and final round of elections is scheduled for April 29, when the remaining 35 assembly segments would go to the polls.

The Election Commission of India would declare the results on May 2.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s West Bengal President Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday alleged that the Trinamool Congress workers attacked his car with "bombs and bricks" in the Cooch Behar district of North Bengal.

BJP president JP Nadda, who reached Cooch Behar for a campaign to support Nisith Pramanik, said,

"This is not new for Didi (Mamata Banerjee) and TMC goons. Earlier everyone saw how TMC goons attacked me. Didi knows she is going out that's why now it's happening in Bengal. But Didi don't forget, people of Bengal are seeing everything. They will reply to you by the power of the vote."

On the last day of campaigning ahead of the fourth phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal, BJP workers staged a protest outside Jadavpur Police Station in Kolkata over the attack on Ghosh's convoy. (ANI)

