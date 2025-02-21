Kohima, Feb 21 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday officially inaugurated Meluri as the 17th district of the state at a function held at a public ground.

Meluri was an Additional Deputy Commission headquarters in Phek district and was upgraded to a full-fledged district on November 2, 2024.

The official inaugural function was organised by Pochury Hoho, the apex tribal body in collaboration with the district administration, with Chief Minister Rio as the special guest.

Several ministers, legislators other Naga tribal leaders and thousands of Pochury people attended the programme, which was marked by the chief minister unveiling the foundation monolith and inaugurating a multi-purpose sports complex.

In his address, Rio congratulated the Pochury people for getting their own district and said that the day marks the beginning of a new chapter of growth, development, and progress for the people of this region.

He also lauded the sagacity of the Chakhesang Public Organisation (CPO), the apex body of Phek district of which Pochury were part until the separation.

Rio praised the CPO leadership for their support in recommending and issuing the "No Objection Certificate" for the district's formation.

He urged both tribes to continue fostering brotherhood and unity along with the rest of the Naga community.

Rio highlighted Meluri's potential saying that its 34 villages spread over 1,011 sq. km (approx) have rich biodiversity and also huge natural and mineral resources besides having a rich cultural heritage.

He cited that Meluri is bestowed with Shilloi Lake, Tizu River (which connects to the Chindwin River), and the International Trade Centre at Avakhung.

Rio said that the government would work for the district's development but stressed the need for active participation from the local population for its sustainable progress.

Emphasising Meluri's geographical advantage of being close to Myanmar, Rio asserted that the government is also taking up projects to establish inland waterways to enhance trade and connectivity with the neighbouring nation.

“Let us continue to work together with hard work, unity, and community spirit to achieve lasting peace, prosperity, and development,” the CM said.

