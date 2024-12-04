Kohima (Nagaland) [India], December 4 (ANI): The traditional stone-pulling ceremony was held on Wednesday at Kigwema Village, Nagaland, to commemorate the 25th edition of the Hornbill Festival 2024.

The event was organised by the Southern Angami Public Organization (SAPO) and the Southern Angami Youth Organization (SAYO). Men, women, and children participated in the ceremony, adorned in vibrant and colourful traditional attire.

Also Read | Why Is Maharashtra Assembly Winter Session Held in Nagpur? Know History and Reason Behind Nagpur Being State’s Winter Capital.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, attended the event as the chief guest. He described the Hornbill Festival as a significant achievement, highlighting its vibrancy, energy, and cultural richness.

The Minister remarked that while India has made substantial progress over the past 75 years, the northeast region, with its immense potential, was historically neglected. However, he emphasised that the scenario has changed since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014.

Also Read | ISRO PROBA-3 Mission Launch Delayed: Indian Space Agency Reschedules Launch of PSLV-C59 After Detecting 'Anomaly'.

"India's development includes the northeast, particularly Nagaland, advancing at the same rhythm, speed, and scale," he stated.

Reflecting on the past decade, Shekhawat said, "During this era of Modi, we have grown closer and are now convinced that as India becomes a developed nation in the next 25 years, the northeastern states, especially Nagaland, have the potential to drive this transformation."

He also highlighted the region's cultural diversity and rich legacy, asserting that Nagaland holds significant potential to contribute to India's growth.

"At a time when the impact of climate change is evident across the globe, it is imperative to reconnect with our roots and learn from tribal communities. They exemplify living in harmony and coexistence with nature. The Hornbill Festival provides a unique opportunity for people worldwide to witness and embrace this ethos," the Minister added.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, the event's Chief Host, said, "We have come together to pull a stone to the Kisama site as a tribute to the blessings we have received over the past 25 years of celebrating our rich culture, tradition, and custodianship."

He expressed joy at the gathering, describing it as a moment of collective celebration of a vibrant cultural heritage. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)