2020 Olympic gold and 2024 silver medalist, Indian Javelin throw legend Neeraj Chopra has posted a video of himself training intensely. The 27-year-old Neeraj Chopra had skipped the Asian Athletics Championship in South Korea as he would be focusing on other major competitions ahead, including the Doha Diamond League 2025 on May 16. The star athlete will also be hosting the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 on May 24. 'Don't Question My Love For India', Neeraj Chopra Responds To Online Backlash For Inviting Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Javelin Event (See Post).

Neeraj Chopra Practicing:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)