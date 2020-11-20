By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Union Minister and former Army chief General VK Singh on Friday said that terror encounter in the Nagrota was an attempt by Pakistan to disrupt the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the review meeting. I always believed that our leadership is strong under PM Modi. Regarding this encounter, many arms and ammunition were recovered and this is an attempt by Pakistan to disrupt the election. I congratulate Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces for foiling the terror attempt," Singh told ANI here.

However, the former army chief warned Pakistan that any attempt of infiltration in Indian territory will not be spared.

"One way they (forces) taught a lesson to Pakistan that we are fully ready and if they infiltrate in our territory then they will not be spared," he added.

Singh also expressed his stand on Gupkar alliance and said, "All the stakeholders of Gupkar alliance have different motives. Some are there for selfish motivation as they lost power and all luxuries are gone. Some are sympathisers of terrorist and there is nothing new in their stand. Some are opportunist. None have any existence. Those who talk against the country either from Congress, PDP or NC are called anti-national only. I would suggest them to leave the anti-national activity and work for the welfare of the public."

The Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways further highlighted that after the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, people of the area witnessed progress.

A day after security forces killed four heavily armed Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a high-level meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and others to take stock of the security scenario on the region.

"Neutralising of 4 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicates that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted," PM Modi tweeted after the meeting. (ANI)

