New Delhi, March 11: Hundreds of beneficiaries of the centre-sponsored scheme- 'Namo Drone Didis' observed agricultural drone demonstrations simultaneously across the country at various locations on Monday. PM Modi distributed drones to 1,000 Namo Drone Didis from across the nation, who demonstrated their skills simultaneously from 10 different locations.

During the demonstrations, hundreds of drones were flown by Namo Drone Didis across the country. Sharing the video of the event, PM Modi took to X and said, "Today, the whole country witnessed the skills of our Drone Didis. Those who did not have faith in the skills of our sisters and daughters must see these pictures of the country's empowering women power." PM Narendra Modi Applauds Spirit of India’s Lakhpati Didis, Distributes 1,000 Kisan Drones to 1,000 NaMo Drone Didis (Watch Video).

Namo Drone Didis Showcases Skills Across Country

नए भारत की नमो ड्रोन दीदियों पर हर देशवासी को गर्व है! आज पूरा देश हमारी ड्रोन दीदियों के कौशल का साक्षी बना। जिन्हें हमारी बहन-बेटियों के कौशल पर भरोसा नहीं था, उन्हें देश की सशक्त होती नारीशक्ति की इन तस्वीरों को जरूर देखना चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/BsUjM361SD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2024

PM Modi also joined the demonstration in Delhi and interacted with Drone Didis there. Siddamma, one of the beneficiaries, while expressing her gratitude to PM Modi said, "Earlier, our identity was as someone's wife or daughter-in-law, but now, people know us as Drone Didis." Bisma Qadir, another Drone Didi got overwhelmed and said that she is out of words to express her feeling. During his interaction, PM Modi assured that his 'third term' in office will further enable the resurgence of women's empowerment.

"Due to enhanced connectivity, women in far corners of the country, today, can sell their products in big cities. Women, whose aspirations were once shackled and they are were confined to household chores, are now coming forward and contributing to nation-building. I assure you that our third term will see the country writing a new chapter on women's empowerment," PM Modi added. He also talked at length about schemes being launched to enable 'Nari Shakti' and address issues faced by women in every stage of their lives. PM Narendra Modi Interacts With 'Lakhpati Didis' in Delhi, Says 'Congress Mocked Me Whenever I Spoke About Women Empowerment' (Watch Video).

In his first term in office, PM Modi conceived and launched the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' to put an end to the practice of female foeticide. Subsequently, Rs 6000 each was allotted for the nutrition of the expecting mothers while Sukanya Samriddhi was launched to guarantee monetary help to women during their education phase.

The Centre also rolled out the flagship Mudra Yojana to help enterprising women find a gainful foothold in the sphere of entrepreneurship while announcing an extension of maternity leaves, free medical treatment, affordable medicines and enhancing ownership by registering houses built under the 'PM Awas Yojana' in the names of women.

Such transformative policies and moves were aimed at changing archaic mindsets about women. PM Modi also acknowledged the transformative influence of drone technology in agriculture, primarily through the involvement of enterprising rural women. Addressing the event, he also elaborated on the expansion of drone technology in areas such as transporting milk and vegetable products to the market and medicine delivery, among others, adding that it has opened up a new world for the 'Drone Didis'.

The Namo Drone Didi and Lakhpati Didi initiatives are integral to the Prime Minister's vision of fostering economic empowerment and financial autonomy among women, especially in rural areas. At the event, Prime Minister Modi also felicitated Lakhpati Didis, who found success with the support of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission and are supporting and motivating members of other self-help groups.

