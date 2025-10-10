New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SCP), Nilesh Lanke, met suspended advocate Rakesh Kishore, who had attempted to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai earlier this week.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Lanke said that Kishore showed no remorse for his act.

"He still maintains that he doesn't accept the Constitution. We gave him a copy of the Constitution... He still has no remorse... Such people will become destructive to the country... The police also accompanied us inside," Lanke said.

Earlier, Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai on Thursday said that he and his brother Justice K Vinod Chandran were "shocked" by the shoe-hurling attempt made by 71-year-old lawyer Rajesh Kishore on Monday.

However, the CJI said that the incident was now a "forgotten chapter" for the Court. The remarks came while the CJI's bench was hearing an unrelated matter where Senior Advocate Gopal Sankarnarayan had appeared.

Following the CJI's comment, Justice Ujjwal Bhuyan condemned the act, calling it an affront to the judiciary.

"It's not a matter of joke, it's an affront to the institution," Justice Bhuyan said.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, who was also present in the courtroom, termed the act "unpardonable" and lauded the CJI's magnanimity."It was the CJI's magnanimity that the said attacker was pardoned by the Court," Mehta said.

Earlier, Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Chitna Mohan also condemned the incident, terming it "unprecedented and deeply distressing."

"It is a heinous stain. The man who threw the shoe at him is not apologetic at all. He has taken it as a pride. It sets a bad precedent, and it is not supposed to happen to anybody. However, it happened to a judge who belongs to the Scheduled Caste. This is the situation of the Scheduled Castes in the country," Mohan said.

He further added, "The other day, a statue of Ambedkar was burned. Every day, incidents are happening, which is not a good precedent." (ANI)

