Patna (Bihar) [India], November 10 (ANI): BJP leader Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday said that National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has again won an absolute majority in Bihar elections and returned to power in the state.

"NDA has once again won absolute majority in Bihar elections. We want to thank PM Narendra Modi and our party president JP Nadda for leading the party in the biggest polls of the country," Yadav said at a press conference here.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai thanked the people of the state for reposing faith in the NDA. "We thank people of Bihar for giving us the mandate," he said.

Asked about Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress approaching the Election Commission over their allegation of "tempering" during vote count in some constituencies, Rai said: "RJD is talking rubbish since they are losing."

Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal told reporters that the NDA candidates have got "122 win certificates" in 243 member House.

"NDA is forming the government for the fourth time with full majority," he said. (ANI)

