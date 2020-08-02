Puducherry [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday said that New Education Policy will not bring about any change in Puducherry.

Speaking about the New Education Policy at a press conference, he said, "This is an education policy that does not benefit the people. The new education policy will not bring about any change in Pondicherry."

"Further action will be taken based on the views of the people, ministers and legislators of Pondicherry regarding the new education policy of the Central Government," he said.

In the current context of coronavirus pandemic, the Central Government should make alternative arrangements for student education, the chief minister said.

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved National Education Policy 2020 bringing major reforms in higher education including a target of 50 per cent Gross Enrollment Ratio by 2035 and provision for multiple entry and exits. (ANI)

