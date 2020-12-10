New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) The new Parliament building will reflect the resplendent Indian ethos and the distinct 21st century Indian identity, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Thursday.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naidu congratulated him for laying the foundation stone of the new Parliament building.

"I am delighted to congratulate you for laying the foundation stone of the new Parliament building, a building that will reflect the resplendent Indian ethos and the distinct twenty first century Indian identity," he wrote.

The vice president said he is happy that the ambitious project is taking shape under Modi's visionary leadership almost a hundred years after the existing Parliament building was built.

Naidu, who is also the chairperson of Rajya Sabha, said he is pleased to note that the new building will not only be a more expansive building than the existing one but also more functionally convenient as well as more modern in its extensive use of green technology.

"As our country prepares to celebrate 75 years of independence in 2022 and takes its rightful place in the comity of nations, the new Parliament building will be an edifice that connects every Indian with the rich legacy and illustrious past because of its seamless proximity to the existing Parliament building that has witnessed the flowering of Indian democratic tradition over the last hundred years," he said.

The new building, the vice president said, will, at the same time, be a symbol of emerging, aspirational, vibrant India being currently shaped in its homes, classrooms and laboratories; "in our farms, factories and sports stadia; in our legislative halls and courts, in the newspapers, the television and social media."

"I am sure it will be a glorious landmark that every Indian would be proud of and be an icon of contemporary India's resurgence, resilience and responsiveness," he wrote.

Naidu said he is hopeful that the prime minister's transformative vision, the "Satsankalpa" will get translated into "Siddhi" and, in the new Parliament, the country's public representatives will find a congenial space to debate public issues in a collegial manner.

Over the last seven decades, India has gained global attention and appreciation as the world's largest parliamentary democracy, he observed.

"As we consolidate and build upon the strengths of our parliamentary system, it is my fervent hope that the new Parliament will become the sacred venue for us to strengthen India's democratic roots and propel it onto a faster, sustained, inclusive development trajectory," he said.

"It should become a forum for building upon the ancient Indian traditions of debates and dialogues, arguments and agreements, analysis and synthesis with a view to improving the quality of polity and the quality of life of every citizen in the country," he said.

Naidu said, the successful completion of the "new temple of democracy" will usher in a new chapter in the country's glorious parliamentary history.

