New Delhi, February 16: The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to Delhi Police on a plea moved by NewsClick news portal founder, Prabir Purkayastha, seeking direction to quash FIR registered by the Special Cell of Delhi Police under various sections of Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The plea stated that the impugned FIR is a second FIR based on the same allegations and same alleged conspiracy alleged in the First FIR investigated by EOW which is already pending investigation against the Petitioner. NewsClick Row: Court Reserves Order on Delhi Police’s Plea Seeking More Time for Probe Against News Portal Founder-Editor Prabir Purkayastha.

The bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma after noting the submissions, issued notice to the respondents and listed the matter for July 10, 2024. Advocate Arshdeep Singh Khurana appeared for the Petitioner and stated that the allegations in the Impugned FIR are centred around purely journalistic work carried out by the said Company which may involve criticism of the functioning of the incumbent Government regarding its functioning, policies etc.

Recently, the trial Court of Delhi has extended the Judicial Custody of Prabir Purkayastha, founder and Editor-in-Chief and Amit Chakravarty HR Head of the news portal in the case registered by Delhi Police under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, following allegations that News Portal NewsClick received huge money for pro-China propaganda.

In this matter, the trial court has allowed recently Amit Chakravarty to turn approver in the case. The court earlier had dismissed Newsclick's founder and Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha's application, which sought directions to release his electronic devices seized by Delhi Police. In October last year, the Delhi Police arrested Purkayastha and Newsclick HR Head Amit Chakraborty under the provisions of UAPA. NewsClick Row: Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody of News Portal Founder-Editor Prabir Purkayastha and HR Amit Chakravarty by Five Days.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell, in its FIR against Purkayastha, stated that the People's Dispatch Portal, owned and maintained by PPK Newsclick Studio Pvt. Ltd., has been used for intentionally peddling false narratives through paid news in place of crores of illegally routed foreign funds as part of a conspiracy.

The FIR further stated that foreign funds in crores have been infused illegally in India by Indian and foreign entities inimical to India in pursuance of a conspiracy to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, to cause disaffection against India and to threaten the unity, integrity, and security of India.

