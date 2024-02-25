New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed 53 cities which witnessed deterioration in air quality to submit a complete report on the contribution of each polluting source and measures taken to reduce pollution.

The tribunal was hearing the issue of air quality deterioration in different cities across India as reflected in the Air Quality Index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board.

On December 5, the tribunal, after considering the reports submitted by various states, said they did not fully utilise the funds received under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) and the 15th Finance Commission.

It had also asked the states concerned to submit a further action-taken report.

A bench led by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted that further reports were filed by the Union Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Delhi, Meghalaya, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana.

"Out of 53 cities identified in the present matter, 19 cities fall in non-attainment city and Rs 1644.4025 crore has been allocated for air quality improvement. MoEF&CC needs to ensure that assets created by expanding such amount are properly utilised," the bench, also comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel, said.

In an order passed on February 19, the bench also noted that as per the reports, the major contributor to air pollution was road dust. It said efforts should be made to undertake road dust mitigating activities.

"All the cities (53) should disclose the contribution by each polluting source in terms of identified pollutant as per source apportionment and progressive reduction on account of measures taken," the tribunal said, adding that a complete report" has to be submitted at least one week before the next date of hearing.

The matter has been posted on May 3 for further proceedings.

