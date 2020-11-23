New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday questioned PDP's youth wing president Waheed Parra in connection with a case related to separatism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Parra, who recently filed his nomination form for the upcoming District Development Council elections in the Union Territory, appeared before the NIA at its headquarters here.

Parra, who was instrumental in the revival of the PDP in south Kashmir, especially in militancy-affected Pulwama, told PTI that the NIA asked him about his political career and PDP's soft politics.

He expressed ignorance about the case for which he was questioned by the agency.

The NIA was not available for comments.

