Palghar, Nov 22 (PTI) A Nigerian drug peddler was arrested for illegal possession of the banned drug, MD, from Nallasopara in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

A police officer said his team had stopped a man on suspicion while patrolling in the Pragati Nagar area of Nallasopara on Saturday and found 3 gm of MD in his possession.

He led the police to a Nigerian, currently staying in Nallasopara, identified as Puike Okey.

Police recovered 39 gm MD from Okey, the officer said, adding that the total seizure of 42 gm MD is worth R. 3.34 lakh.

A case was registered at the Tulinj police station under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

