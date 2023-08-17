Puri (Odisha) [India], August 16 (ANI): Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, and Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, are scheduled to participate in a series of significant activities in Odisha's Puri on Thursday, an official release said

They are set to embark on a day that resonates with the theme of "Meri Maati Mera Desh," exemplifying their dedication to our nation's heritage and progress. The day's proceedings include darshan at Shree Mandira. Commencing in early morning the ministers will partake in a spiritual visit to the revered Shree Mandira, paying homage to centuries of tradition.

The enthralling beauty of the "Meri Maati Mera Desh" theme will be portrayed through mesmerizing sand art created by renowned Sand Artist Sudarshan Patnaik. This captivating display will adorn the sands of Blue Flag Beach, Mayfair, and Puri.

The Ministers will then join a commendable environmental initiative and a plantation drive and the solemn Panch Pran Pledge hosted within the serene confines of the Central Sanskrit University's Residential Complex, Sadashiva Campus, Near Penthakata, Puri.

The Ministers will honour the legacy of freedom by visiting the birthplace of the illustrious Saheed Jayee Rajguru and embarking on the symbolic Amrit Kalash Yatra at Biraharekrushnapur, Puri.

This eventful day will highlight the significance of preserving Odisha's heritage, connecting with the country, and nurturing a sense of responsibility towards the environment and the nation. (ANI)

