Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 18 (ANI): PDP leader Iltija Mufti on Thursday condemned the government for its alleged lack of preparedness and infrastructure in the village of Anantnag, where a five-year-old girl was killed by a leopard, pointing out that even basic amenities like streetlights are missing.

"It is unfortunate that they have not even installed lights in this village.... No representative from the government has visited here... A 5-year-old girl lost her life yesterday...," Mufti told reporters, demanding immediate action from the government and wildlife department.

The PDP leader also criticised the government for not taking adequate measures to prevent such incidents. Mufti demanded that the government and wildlife department come up with a comprehensive plan to avoid such incidents in the future.

"It is my appeal to the government and the wildlife department to come here... Our wildlife department should draw a comprehensive plan to avoid such incidents." she said.

Earlier, PDP leader Mufti on Tuesday strongly reacted to a viral video showing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar allegedly attempting to remove the hijab of a Muslim woman during an official event, calling the incident "very shameful" and questioning his state of mind. The video, which has sparked nationwide outrage, shows the incident taking place during a ceremony at the Chief Minister's office where appointment letters were being distributed to newly recruited AYUSH doctors.

Reacting strongly, Iltija Mufti called Nitish Kumar "senile" and said his actions reflected profound insensitivity towards Muslim women. "It is very shameful. Don't you (Nitish Kumar) know what it means to disrobe a Muslim woman like this?" she said while speaking to the media. She further added, "Just because you are the Chief Minister of the state doesn't mean you have the right to pull down their veil. The incident has drawn condemnation across party lines. (ANI)

