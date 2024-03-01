Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], March 1 (ANI): Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan said that he is aware of the poor state of teachers' recruitment in universities in the state and also shared that there was no recruitment since 2008.

"We are working on that. We are aware of that. From 2008, there was no recruitment," the Governor said while reponding to a question asked by a reporter on poor teachers' recruitment in universities.

On accusation that the Governor has not always played an impartial role during the political crisis in Jharkhand in February, Radhakrishnan said, "Some people are always more interested in political gains."

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was arrested in connection with a land scam case has alleged that Governor C P Radhakrishnan played a role in facilitating his detention.

On his views about the current Chief Minister Champai Soren, the Governor said, "It is only a change of guard. They have to improve their performance."

"A black night and a black chapter was added to the democracy of the country on the night of January 31. I think this is the first time in the country's history that a Chief Minister was arrested inside the Raj Bhavan. I don't remember if this has happened before or not. I feel Raj Bhavan has collaborated in this episode," Hemant Soren said in the Jharkhand Assembly after his arrest.

Earlier in Friday, the Jharkhand Governor urged the Champai Soren-led state government to pay attention to the law and order situation in the state.

"This government should pay attention to law and order. The gangs and their leaders should be put under tight control in the state," Governor Radhakrishnan told reporters after the swearing-in ceremony, where eight leaders from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress leaders took oath as ministers, was held Raj Bhavan in Ranchi.

"They should not be allowed to take law and order into their hands. My second expectation (from the present government) is to give good education to the youths of Jharkhand," Radhakrishnan added. (ANI)

