Noida (UP), Jul 1 (PTI) Fifty-eight more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, pushing the tally of cases to 2,362, the highest for any district in the state, official data on Wednesday showed.

Also, 17 patients were discharged, leaving 817 active cases in the district, according to the data issued by the UP Health Department for a 12-hour period.

The district has so far recorded 22 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, which has claimed 718 lives in the state and 17,400 across the country, as per official statistics.

With the recovery of 17 more patients since Tuesday, the number of people who have been discharged so far reached 1,523, the highest in the state, it added.

The recovery rate of patients dropped slightly to 64.47 per cent from 65.36 per cent on Tuesday and 64.76 per cent on Monday, according to official statistics.

Gautam Buddh Nagar currently has the second highest active cases of COVID-19 after adjoining Ghaziabad (851) district in the state. They are followed by Lucknow (463), Kanpur Nagar (276), Meerut (267), Hapur (210), Varanasi (186), Aligarh (187) and Bulandshahr (163), the data stated.

From Tuesday to Wednesday, 585 new COVID-19 cases were reported across districts in the state, while 546 patients got discharged and 21 deaths were recorded during the 12-hour period, it showed.

As of Wednesday, there were 6,709 active COVID-19 cases in UP, while 16,629 patients have got discharged and 718 deaths have been recorded so far, it added.

