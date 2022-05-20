Srinagar, May 20 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi arrived here on Friday on a three-day visit to assess security situation along the Line of Control and in the hinterland in the Kashmir Valley.

"Lt Gen Dwivedi arrived in Srinagar on three days visit to Kashmir from 20-22 May, 2022. He would be visiting forward posts on the Line of Control and the hinterland to review the overall security situation in the Kashmir Valley," a defence spokesman said here in a statement.

The Army commander accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen A D S Aujla visited various locations and formations in south Kashmir on Friday, he said.

The spokesman said Lt Gen Dwivedi was briefed on counter terrorism grid, development work and operational preparedness for the Amarnath Yatra.

"The Army Commander during his interaction with the troops over tea complimented the soldiers for the conduct of just operations with precision, ensuring zero collateral damage. He was appreciative of the excellent Soldier-Citizen connect activities, which have resulted in overall reduction in the terrorist recruitments," he said.

The Army commander arrived at the Chinar Corps headquarters later in the day. He was briefed by Lt Gen ADS Aujla on the overall security situation and measures instituted to counter adversaries' design, he added.

