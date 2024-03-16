Dehradun, Mar 16 (PTI) The number of voters in Uttarakhand, where polling for its five Lok Sabha seats is scheduled for the first phase on April 19, has risen by more than five lakh since the 2019 elections.

The state has 83.21 lakh voters at present, Chief Electoral Officer BVRC Purushottam told reporters on Saturday.

The number was at 77.65 lakh during the 2019 polls, he said.

Voter turnout during the last assembly polls in 2022 was 65 per cent and the target for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections is 75 per cent, Purushottam added.

Of the state's 83.21 lakh voters, 43.08 lakh are male, 40.12 lakh female and 297 from the third gender, he said.

There are 1,45,220 (1.45 lakh) young voters, 65,177 above the age of 85, 93,357 service voters and 79,965 specially-abled voters.

The Election Commission of India has made available a home voting facility this time for voters above 85 years and those with more than 40 per cent disability, Purushottam said.

There are 11,729 polling stations in the state.

Lok Sabha polls will be held across the country in seven phases, beginning April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

