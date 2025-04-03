Bhubaneswar, Apr 3 (PTI) The Odisha Assembly early on Thursday passed two important Bills after an overnight marathon debate in which BJD members actively took part, but Congress legislators gave it a miss.

'The Odisha Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2024', which seeks to give more autonomy to universities for recruitment and other activities, and 'The Odisha State Highways Authority Bill, 2025', which seeks to establish a body on the lines of NHAI for planning, development, maintenance and management of highways and major roads in the state, were passed by voice vote after long hours of debate.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, his deputy Pravati Parida and around a dozen ministers remained present in the House for the entire night till the varsity Bill was passed around 4.29 am after a debate of over 12 hours.

Many senior members of the BJD, including eight-time MLA R P Swain, former ministers Arun Kumar Sahoo, Ganeswar Behera and Pramila Mallik, who is also the Opposition's chief whip, participated in the debate on the universities Bill that started at 4 pm on Wednesday.

The House witnessed a heated exchange of words between the Opposition and the treasury benches during the discussion on 'The Odisha Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2024'.

The Opposition members strongly demanded that the Bill be referred to the Select Committee as the matter was pending with the Supreme Court.

However, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj countered all allegations of the Opposition and replied to their queries, leading to the Bill being passed by voice vote.

In his more than an hour-long speech, BJD's Arun Kumar Sahoo, a former higher education minister, pointed out that the previous government had passed an amendment to the universities Bill in 2020 and it was challenged by the University Grant Commission (UGC) in the Orissa High Court. However, after the high court upheld the Bill, the UGC again challenged it in the Supreme Court and the matter was under consideration of the apex court.

"When the matter is with the Supreme Court and with the high court upholding it, there is no point in bringing an amendment Bill. I suggest the state government wait for the Supreme Court judgment and then bring an amendment Bill," Sahoo said, adding that the Bill, if passed, may hit legal hurdles.

Sahoo said that the Bill passed in 2020 had abolished the syndicate system in university administration and kept the recruitment rights with the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC).

However, in this amendment Bill, there is a provision to reintroduce the syndicate system and bestow recruitment rights to the vice-chancellors, Sahoo alleged.

"The BJD is totally opposed to these provisions, among others," he said.

Swain also strongly opposed some provisions in the universities Bill and said that there should not be 'saffronisation' of higher education in the state.

However, Suraj said that there was a necessity to amend the 1989 Bill which has also been amended in 2020.

He said 15 state public universities are governed under the Act.

"With the passage of time, some of the existing provisions of the Act have to be amended to ensure seamless administrative and academic functioning of universities, as well as to align it with the current educational scenario. It becomes imperative to revisit and amend certain provisions of the Act," the higher education minister said.

Seeking to address concerns of Opposition members on varsities having recruitment rights, the minister said that in order to prevent a hold-up in the recruitment of teachers and eliminate procedural bottlenecks, the Bill seeks to recruit the educators through a committee of academicians.

Stating that the Senate is the highest advisory committee of the universities and it should remain operational, the minister said, "A three-member panel will be set up to select vice-chancellors. The committee will have a member recommended by the state government, one nominated by the chancellor (governor) and one by the UGC."

After the passage of the Bill at sunrise, Suraj said Odisha would witness a new dawn in the field of education.

After that, the House also passed 'The Odisha State Highways Authority Bill, 2025' tabled by Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.

"The state government has envisaged the implementation of an ambitious plan to develop 75,000 km of world-class road network in the state. A fast-track approach is needed for land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement along the corridors, environmental and forest clearance and utility shifting or relocation and other activities, for which an authority is needed," the minister said.

Harichandan said the Odisha State Highway Authority would be on the lines of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and it would be responsible for the planning, development, maintenance and management of highways and major roads.

The Bill was passed at 6.29 am through voice vote after a discussion for about two hours.

