Phulbani, Jan 2 (PTI) A tribal youth, who was engaged in the renovation of an old building, died after a wall collapsed on him in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Thursday, police said.

The incident happened at Rampur Square in the Tumudibandha police station area.

The deceased was identified as Maneswar Pradhan, a daily labourer, police said.

Soon after the incident, Pradhan was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. The body was later sent for post-mortem examination, they said.

Locals demanded immediate and adequate compensation for the family of the victim.

