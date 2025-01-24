Bhubaneswar, Jan 24 (PTI) The Odisha government on Friday approved investment proposals worth Rs 32,736 crore in eight transformative industrial projects which will generate employment for over 18,688 people, an official said.

The proposals were approved at the High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

These projects span across sectors such as chemicals, green energy equipment, shipbuilding and repair and steel. These investments are set to generate employment for over 18,688 individuals, reinforcing Odisha's industrial and economic foundation, the official said.

This was the second HLCA meeting this month ahead of the much-anticipated Utkarsh Odisha 2025.

The success of numerous road shows organised by the state in Delhi, Mumbai, and Singapore has resulted in significant investor interest, with several companies now looking to invest in Odisha. As a direct outcome of these efforts, the state has approved these major projects, reflecting the growing confidence of businesses in Odisha's industrial landscape, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said, "The approval of these big projects before Utkarsh Odisha 2025 is a clear sign of our state's growing industrial strength. These investments will create thousands of jobs and will directly benefit the people of Odisha. Our focus is to ensure that Odisha remains a top investment destination, driving progress and prosperity for our people."

The approved projects are spread across districts like Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Sambalpur and Bhadrak, helping to strengthen Odisha's industrial base.

The major projects which got the state government's nod included Ksoma Green Energy Technologies Limited's proposal to set up a manufacturing facility of solar modules of 6.9 GW and Solar Photovoltaic Cells of 6.9 GW unit in Khurda district.

Another mega project was proposed by Dhunseri Ventures Limited's manufacturing unit of Polycarbonate plant at an investment of Rs 6,250 crore in Jagatsinghpur district.

