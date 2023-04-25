Jajpur, Apr 25 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in Odisha for allegedly sharing photos of his intimate moments with his ex-girlfriend on social media, police said.

The man, a resident of Basudevpur in Bhadrak district, was arrested after a 22-year-old woman of Jajpur district lodged a complaint at the Jenapur police station, they said.

The woman met the man on Facebook two years ago when she was in college. Over time, they became close and fell in love. They went on a trip to Puri last year, and during that trip, the man clicked some intimate photos, she said in the complaint.

They broke up last month, and she snapped all contact with him despite his repeated attempts to reach out to her. Irked over the situation, the man posted the photos on social media, following which those went viral, police said.

Police said they have registered a case on the basis of the complaint, and arrested the man from his village in Bhadrak district.

