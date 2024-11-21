Malakangiri (Odisha) [India], November 21 (ANI): One Maoist was killed during an exchange of fire with security forces in the Malakangiri district of Odisha on Wednesday.

According to the police, an exchange of fire broke out between security forces and Maoists under Odisha-Chhattisgarh border limits today resulting in the killing of one Maoist.

More details awaited.

On October 25, a Maoist was killed in an exchange of fire in the Budanai reserve forest area of Odisha's Kandhamal district.

"One Maoist was killed in an encounter with SOG Teams in Kandhamal. One AK 47 rifle was seized. Further Operations in the area have been intensified. DGP congratulates Kandhmal Police, Intelligence Directorate and Operational Headquarters," Odisha Police posted on X.

Following the encounter by the elite Special Operation Group, the security personnel searched the area and recovered the body of a Maoist cadre along with one AK-47 rifle, the police said.

Notably, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday at the North Block in the national capital.

Both leaders discussed several issues, mainly focusing on the development progress in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected areas and efforts to promote peace and stability in these regions.

The CM said that the state government and the security forces have been working relentlessly in the direction of uprooting the Naxals from Chhattisgarh and fulfilling the Union Home Minister's commitment to eradicating the Naxals by 2026.

"I met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised him of the Naxal activities in Chhattisgarh... In the last 11 months, nearly 200 Naxals have been eliminated, and nearly 600-700 have surrendered. We are fast moving towards the Prime Minister's and Home Minister's aim of making India a Naxal-free country by March 2026," CM Sai told reporters after the meeting today. (ANI)

