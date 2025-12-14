Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], December 14 (ANI): Malkangiri SP Vinodh Patil has said that the prime accused in the murder case, which sparked recent violent clashes between two villages following the discovery of a headless body in the area, has been arrested, and that the police are working to file the charge sheet at the earliest.

Speaking on the situation, Patil told reporters, "A case in Sadar PS 197/2025, was registered. The prime accused, Subha Ranjan Mandal, has already been arrested and is on trial. We are making every effort to file the charge sheet in this case as quickly as possible, based on complete scientific evidence, and to conduct a fast-track trial."

He said police and security forces are also taking steps to maintain peace in the area. "To maintain peace and build confidence, we are conducting flag marches in sensitive areas under every police station's jurisdiction, with the BSF, CRPF, and state forces," he said.

Patil also confirmed action in the rioting case linked to the violence. "A rioting case also occurred. Six people have been arrested so far in that case, and it will be dealt with according to the law," he added.

Meanwhile, Malkangiri Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay said that peace and normalcy have been maintained in the village where violence broke out following a murder, though, as a precaution, the internet ban has been extended and will remain in effect until Monday noon.

Speaking to reporters, Upadhyay said, "The violence that occurred in the village, centred around a murder, and the subsequent efforts by the administration and police to restore peace and normalcy, have been maintained for several days now."

He stated that the administration assessed the losses caused during the violence and, after assessing that the total damages were nearly 3.34 crore, they submitted the report to the government."An assessment of the damage in the village, amounting to approximately Rs 3.34 crore, has been submitted to the government. Additionally, an assessment of Rs 40 lakh has been submitted for the structural damage," he said.

Upadhyay added that immediate relief was provided to the victim's family. "Furthermore, the son of the deceased was immediately given Rs 30 thousand from the CMRF. An additional Rs 4 lakh has been recommended from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," he said.

The Collector said relief and restoration work is continuing in the affected village, saying, "Relief work is underway in the village. Electricity connections to 106 houses that were damaged have been restored. The damaged water supply pipes have also been repaired."

On restrictions, Upadhyay said prohibitory orders have been eased.

"BNSS Section 163 has been lifted from the village," he said, adding that some measures are still in place as a precaution.

"However, as a precaution, the internet ban has been extended for thirty-six hours, which will remain in effect until Monday at 12 PM," he added. (ANI)

