Bhubaneswar, Oct 13 (PTI) In a bid to draw more tourists to Odisha, the state government has asked its officials to ensure proper maintenance of all wayside amenity centres (WACs) built along thoroughfares, equipped with toilets, cafeteria, ATMs among other facilities

Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra, during a high-level meeting to review the functioning of WACs on Wednesday, said that tourists should be able to "feel at home" at these centres, according to an official.

Currently, around 84 WACs, constructed by side of different highways and arterial roads leading to tourist destinations, are operational in the state, the official said.

"Different ways and means of upkeep and management of WACs were discussed at the meeting. It was decided in principle that these centres will be operated by block- and gram panchayat-level women self-help group federations (WSHG)," the official, who had attended the meeting, said.

Civil maintenance work, as and when necessary, would be undertaken by the department owning the property, he underlined.

Mohapatra, at the meeting, directed the Mission Shakti department to train WSHG members with necessary skills for running the WACs, the official stated.

The chief secretary also asked officials to locate and make a list of scenic spots by the side of different roads that lead to tourism sites and eco-spots.

"It was decided at the meeting small interventions will be made at those spots like a parking place for 10 to 15 vehicles, toilets, or rows of seats so that the tourists, on their way, could stop there for a while and enjoy the scenic beauty," the official added.

