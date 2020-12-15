Dhordo (Guj), Dec 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with farmers from Kutch district of Gujarat, including those from Punjab who have settled here, and also members of a local self-help group (SHG).

The separate interactions took place on the sidelines of an event where Modi, on a day-long visit to Gujarat, laid foundation stones for a host of projects in the border district.

The PM met delegations of farmers from Punjab settled in Kutch district as well as local cultivators and heard their issues with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani accompanying him.

Sikh farmers cultivate land in areas near the Indo-Pak border.

The meeting came amid the ongoing protests by farmers, most of them from Punjab and Haryana, on Delhi borders against the Centre's new agri laws.

The interaction took place at the tent city at Dhordo in Kutch district from where the Prime Minister laid foundation stones for the multiple projects.

These projects include the world's largest hybrid renewable energy park, a desalination plant and a milk processing plant.

The PM also interacted with a group of local women from a self-help group at the venue.

As per a rough estimate, around 5,000 Sikh families reside in and around Lakhpat taluka of Kutch district.

Sikhs started settling in Lakhpat after the then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri urged citizens to settle in this barren patch of land after the 1965 India-Pakistan war.

Over the last several days, farmers have been protesting outside Delhi against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

The Centre has repeatedly sought to allay fears over the new farm laws and asserted there will be no tinkering with the existing MSP regime.

