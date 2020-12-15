New Delhi, December 15: The Foundation, Executive and Professional exam schedule for the June 2021 exams was released on Tuesday by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). According to the schedule, the CS Foundation exams will be conducted between June 5, 2021, and June 6, 2021. Meanwhile, the CS Executive June 2021 and CS June 2021 Professional exams are scheduled to take place between June 1 and June 10.

According to the official statement, June 11, June 12, June 13 and June 14 are reserved by the institute to meet any emergency situation. Students who will not be able to give December exams, can also appear or the ICSI CS exams in June, 2021. The decision was taken due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic. ICSI December 2020 Examination: Admit Cards Released; Know Where & How to Download It.

Candidates have to submit the opt-out form to appear for June exams instead of December. The last date to submit the form regarding this is January 5, 2021. After receiving the online form, the institute will cancel the candidature for CS December 2020 exam. It will be then carry forward to the ICSI CS June 2021. Students rescheduling their exams from December to June 2021 session will not have to pay any fee as it will be carried forward. ICSI CSEET 2020 Admit Card Released Online at icsi.edu: CS Executive Exam to Be Held on August 29 Through Remote Proctored Mode, Know Details of the Exam Pattern.

The CS Foundation exam will be held in batches of one hour 30 minutes for the four papers. The exam will be conducted computer-based. Meanwhile, the CS Executive and CS Professional exams will be conducted between 9 am and 12 noon.

