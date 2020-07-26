Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 26 (PTI) Forty-two people tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday while a woman died of the disease in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, an official said.

Out of the 42 fresh cases, there are three policemen, two court staff and a public prosecutor.

The lone death was of the woman who passed away in a Meerut hospital taking the toll to 18 in the district, Chief Medical Officer Praveen Chopda told PTI.

The 42 people who tested positive are being shifted to a COVID hospital, the CMO added.

