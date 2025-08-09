New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): One person died while eleven others were rescued after a fire broke out at the Kosmos hospital in Delhi's Anand Vihar area on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, the incident occurred at around 12.20 pm initially in the server room on the ground floor of the hospital.

Soon after the incident, the patients were rescued and shifted to the nearby Pushpanjali Hospital.

Fire Officer Ashok Kumar Jaiswal told the media that 11 people were rescued, among them eight were patients.

"The control room of Delhi Fire Service received information around 12.20 pm that a fire broke out at the Kosmos hospital. Eight fire tenders reached the spot, and the fire initially broke out in the server room on the ground floor...11 people have been rescued, and one person died. Eight patients were among the rescued," said Fire Officer Ashok Kumar Jaiswal.

According to police, a case under section 287/106(1) BNS (285/304A IPC) has been registered.

Further investigation is still underway. (ANI)

