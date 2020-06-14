Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | One Indian Army Jawan Killed in Ceasefire Violation by Pakistan in J-K's Poonch

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 11:14 AM IST
India News | One Indian Army Jawan Killed in Ceasefire Violation by Pakistan in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 14 (ANI): One Indian Army jawan lost his life in unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir, Army officials said on Sunday.

The jawan was injured in the firing and succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night.

Also Read | Indian Army Jawan Martyred in Ceasefire Violation By Pakistan Along LoC in Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch District.

Pakistan has been repeatedly violating ceasefire along LoC in bordering districts of Jammu and Kashmir over the past few weeks. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

