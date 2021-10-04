Bhubaneswar, Oct 4 (PTI) In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 during the ensuing winter season, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Monday capped the number of guests attending marriage ceremonies, funerals, and other functions in the state capital at 50, a notification said.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Man Stabbed To Death Over Dispute Regarding Rs 8,000; Accused Arrested.

Earlier, the ceiling was 250 for the entire state.

Also Read | Mansukh Mandaviya Launches i-Drone, ICMR's Drone-Based COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery Model.

The state government, however, has permitted the other areas of Odisha to continue with the maximum number of 250 attendees in such gatherings.

The civic body imposed the fresh restriction based on the power entrusted to it by the state government to either relax or restrict norms keeping in view the local situation.

Though there has been a sharp decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the districts, Bhubaneswar Monday reported 118 fresh cases, an official said.

As many as 1,13,488 people in the state capital have thus far contracted the disease of whom 1,026 died during the pandemic.

“To protect the health of the public and preventing the spread of COVID-19 during the ensuing winter season, it is decided that the total number of persons allowed in functions related to marriage, death rituals, thread ceremonies will be 50 within BMC limit,” the civic body said in the notification.

It will be the joint responsibility of the host of the function and the management of the convention halls and marriage venues to adhere to the guidelines.

Licence for the functions must be obtained from the BMC, and people with COVID-like symptoms shall not be allowed to enter the venues, it said.

Such individuals should also be excluded from funeral-related gatherings, as much as possible.

Elderly people, pregnant women, children under the age of 10 years, and those with other comorbidities are also advised not to attend these functions, it said.

The host of the function shall ensure thermal screening of all participants at the entrance of the venue, the notification said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)