New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): As the Delhi MLAs gear up for the two-day orientation program, Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday morning said that the program was organised to provide training for the elected representative, which would help them resolve issues related to public welfare.

"A two-day orientation program has been organised for all the MLAs to train them to work better to resolve issues related to public welfare," Gupta told ANI, adding, "This (orientation) is important to carry out more work in less time and fruitful dialogue."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ravinder Singh Negi said that the initiative taken by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for the orientation program was crucial for the newly elected representatives to learn about the workings.

"More than 32 MLAs have been elected for the first time. This orientation program is a great initiative by Lok Sbaha Speaker Om Birla," Negi told ANI.

Meanwhile, Om Birla inaugurated the two-day orientation program, where the MLAs will be briefed on 'How to be an effective Legislator and Do's and Don'ts for Members', 'Legislative and Budgetary Process', 'Executive Accountability through Questions and other Procedural Devices in Legislatures', 'Committee System in Parliament', 'Parliamentary Privileges, Customs, Conventions and Etiquettes' and Information Support to Members & Capacity Building'.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Speaker Gupta received Birla. Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma, BJP MPs Harsh Malhotra and Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Delhi LoP Atishi were also present.

BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat said, "An orientation program has been organised for all MLAs to train them on execution of plans to benefit the public."

On this occasion, the Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, will deliver the Key Note Address, and the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Vijender Gupta, will deliver the Welcome Address.

The Minister of the Delhi Government, Pravesh Sahib Singh, and the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Atishi, will also address the Members.

The Delhi Assembly's Budget session is scheduled for March 24 to 28, with the Budget presentation on March 25.

"Hon'ble Members are informed that the Second Session (Budget Session) of the Eighth Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi will commence on Monday, March 24, 2025, at 11:00 A.M. in the Assembly Hall, Old Secretariat, Delhi. Sittings of the Legislative Assembly have been tentatively fixed for March 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28. Subject to the exigencies of business, the sitting of the House may be extended," Legislative Assembly Secretariat, NCT stated.

It further stated that on March 24, government business will be held, and on March 25, the Budget will be presented. On March 26, a general discussion will be held on the Budget, on March 27, consideration and passing of the Budget will be held and on March 28, private members' bill and resolutions. (ANI)

