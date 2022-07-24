President Ram Nath Kovind paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat before relinquishing charge as the President of India. (Rashtrapati Bhavan Twitter)

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday paid homage to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat before relinquishing charge as the President of India on July 25.

"President Ram Nath Kovind paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat before relinquishing charge as the President of India on July 25. During his tenure, the President has urged fellow citizens to follow the teachings and ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and take inspiration from his life," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a tweet.

Also Read | West Bengal SSC Scam: TMC Minister Partha Chatterjee’s Close Aide Arpita Mukherjee … – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

Later in the day, Kovind will address the nation on the eve of demitting office, the President's Secretariat informed.

The address will be broadcast from 19:00 hours on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan.

Also Read | Monkeypox in Delhi: 34-Year-Old Man Tests Positive for MPV in National Capital, No History of Foreign Travel.

President Kovind, who attended a farewell function in the Central Hall of Parliament on Saturday, said he remains eternally grateful to the people of India for giving him an opportunity to serve the country as President.

President Kovind said that during his term which will end on Sunday, he had frequently interacted with people on various platforms and he had also met numerous delegations of parliamentarians and of people from other domains.

During this period, he also got the opportunity of working with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of his Council of Ministers. He thanked all of them for the special regard they have given him.

He also thanked Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Speaker Lok Sabha Om Birla for the way they have conducted proceedings of Parliament and continued its great traditions.

The President said that Article 79 of our Constitution provides for a Parliament consisting of the President and the two houses.

In keeping with this constitutional provision and adding his sentiment to it, he looks at the President as an integral part of the Parliamentary family.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were among those present on the occasion.

Droupadi Murmu was elected to be the next President of India on Friday after she comprehensively defeated the opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha.

Murmu, 64, won by a thumping margin, garnering over 64 per cent valid votes. She will succeed Ram Nath Kovind to become the country's 15th president.

She will be the first person from a tribal background to take the office. She will take oath at the Central Hall of Parliament on Monday with incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind's tenure ending on July 24.

Murmu, a 64-year-old, also becomes just the second woman to take over the role. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)