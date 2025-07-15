New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) More than 500 local and international brands are expected to showcase products and technology at the 10th edition of the Indian DJ Expo 2025 to be held from July 31 to August 2 at Bharat Mandapam, here, according to a statement.

The annual exhibition will showcase more than 500 top national and international brands showcasing the latest technologies, products and trends related to Pro Sound, Pro Light, Pro AV, DJ Gear, public address, LED display solutions and special effects, it said.

Also Read | Pithoragarh Jeep Accident: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Mourns Loss of Lives in Tragic Road Accident.

"The expo allows industry professionals to boost their business by exploring exciting new products, advanced integration options and unprecedented growth while taking advantage of live demonstrations, hands-on workshops and expert panels featuring top industry professionals," DJ Expo Convenor Manuel Dias said.

Exhibitors will also display advanced tech solutions for music, events and entertainment industries, making it a key event for professionals and businesses across the sector, Dias said.

Also Read | Did Lucknow Court Judge Take Selfie With Rahul Gandhi During Hearing of Indian Army 'Defamation' Case? BJP's Amit Malviya's Claim Found Fake in Fact Check.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)