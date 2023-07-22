Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 21 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that people are happy about the guarantee schemes in the state adding that over Rs 30 crore is required for the schemes and action has also been taken to mobilize resources in the budget.

CM Siddaramaiah was replying to the debate on the budget in the Legislative Council today.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Youth Gunned Down After Dinner Party in Khagaria District, Probe Underway.

"Rs 34,654 crores resources will be mobilised for guarantee schemes which include Rs 13,500 crore additional tax collection, additional loan of Rs 8068 crore, Rs 6086 crore through re-prioritisation of capital investment and Rs 7000 crores through re-prioritisation of revenue projects", he said.

He said that these guarantee schemes will fill people's pockets who were hit by price hikes and added that the schemes are inspired by Universal Basic Income programs in developed countries.

Also Read | Telangana Rains Forecast: Widespread Rainfall Likely To Occur in State During Next 24 Hours; IMD Issues Red Alert.

The Chief Minister said that the guarantee schemes have been implemented with the objective of fair distribution of resources.

"The budget size of the state is Rs 326,747 crore, which is 22 per cent more than the budget size of 2022-23. Fiscal deficit is 2.6 per cent, the debt rate is 22 per cent of GSDP. Hence our government has followed two criteria to maintain fiscal discipline under the Fiscal Responsibility Act. This time, a deficit budget of Rs 15,523 crore was presented due to guarantee schemes. The deficit has been reduced when compared to previous years. Every effort will be made to present a revenue surplus budget next time", he said.

The Chief Minister clarified that the state is not financially bankrupt."Our government is making a sincere effort to fulfil our promises. 76 programs mentioned in the manifesto have been announced in the budget along with the implementation of guarantee schemes. Around 50 lakh women are travelling under the Shakti scheme every day. A total of 23 crore passengers have availed of this facility", he said.

He further said, "1.16 crore families have already registered under the Griha Jyoti scheme. Free electricity facility up to 200 units will be available from July 1."

The Chief Minister explained that additional food grains were not provided by the central government. "Hence Rs 170 per beneficiary is being transferred to 4.42 crore beneficiaries under Anna Bhagya scheme. Rs 337.08 crore has been transferred to 57.51 families so far", he added."Rs 32000 crores annually and Rs 18,000 crores is required for the current year for the Griha Lakshmi scheme. The Yuva Nidhi scheme is expected to start from the month of December. Skill development of unemployed youth will also be emphasized", he said.

The Chief Minister recalled on the occasion that a separate department for skill development in the state was started during the previous tenure of his government."During 2013-18, our Government implemented various programs with a budget of 7.27 lakh crores. 14,54,663 houses were built during our previous tenure whereas only 5,19,464 houses were built by the previous BJP government. Similarly, 14,169 km of road was upgraded when compared to 8139 km by the BJP government", he said.

He explained that 696 hostel buildings were constructed during his previous tenure when compared to 47 hostel buildings by the previous government. He further informed that the investigation into the Bitcoin scam, PSI recruitment scam, Covid equipment/drug procurement scam etc. of the previous government has already started. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)