Jammu, Jul 15 (PTI) A Pakistani woman was arrested by the Army after she crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday night, officials said.

She was identified as Rozina (49), a resident of the Ferozbanda area in Pakistan's Islamabad, they said.

Rozina crossed the LoC at Chakra da Bagh in Poonch and was arrested, the officials said.

She is being questioned by the Army, they said.

