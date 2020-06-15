Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav Think There is a Deep Conspiracy, Demands CBI Inquiry into Actor's Death

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 09:18 AM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav Think There is a Deep Conspiracy, Demands CBI Inquiry into Actor's Death
Sushant Singh Rajput and Pappu Yadav (Photo Credits: FB, PTI)

Patna, June 15: Order a CBI inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput's death, I think there is a 'deep conspiracy' behind this, Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav said on Monday.

"I can not imagine how this happened. I request the government to launch a CBI inquiry. I think there is a deep conspiracy behind his death. Sushant cannot commit suicide," Pappu Yadav told reporters.

Also Read | Mumbai Local Trains Resume Today, Over Western & Central Railways For Essential Staff of State Government Only : Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

"I want a CBI inquiry in the matter. Sushant was a workaholic and good man, not the kind of person that would commit suicide. He rose from the bottom. Made Bihar proud. Now the state of Bihar is in mourning," he added. Yadav even went on to claim that it could be a case of homicide.

Also Read | GSEB HSC Result 2020 For Commerce And Arts Stream Declared, Here's How to Check Scores at gseb.org For Gujarat Board Class 12.

Actor Sushant allegedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday, the police said.

"Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday," Additional Commissioner of Police Dr Manoj Sharma confirmed.

However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput's residence, as per the police. Further investigation is underway.

Several Bollywood celebrities, sportspersons and politicians from across the board expressed their shock and grief over Rajput's demise. As per latest information, a postmortem of the body has been conducted but the report will be released today at 10 am.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

