Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 13 (ANI): Ahead of the second phase of the Chhattisgarh elections, Union Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan said that people have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win a clear majority in the state.

"The BJP will get a clear majority in Chhattisgarh. The people of Chhattisgarh have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will be reflected in this election as well," Pradhan said speaking to reporters in Raipur on Monday.

In an attack on the Congress-led Bhupesh Baghel government in the state, the Union Minister said, "The state government of the last five years has failed on all parameters and cheated the people. People are angry about it. Its impact will be seen in the election results."

Reacting to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announcing Rs 15000 to women in Chhattisgarh every year when his government is voted back to power, Pradhan questioned the timing of the announcement after the first phase of elections.

"Why did they suddenly feel the need to make this announcement after the first phase of the election was over? A party that has no credibility and whose leaders do not have faith in their party, no matter how much they promise, does not mean anything. It has been uprooted. They have to face public anger. Surely they will be defeated this time," the Union Minister said.

On Bhupesh Baghel's allegation that selective action is being taken by the central investigating agencies and no action is being taken against former Chief Minister Raman Singh, Pradhan reasoned that Baghel's crime is well established and the evidence against him is substantial.

"Raman Singh has not committed any such crime. Baghel's crime is well established and the evidence is substantial. He has shamed himself and the people of the state. When the ground is slipping from under his feet, he is expressing panic," he said.

Reacting to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's claim that "Young India" is fed up with the Narendra Modi government's "betrayal" the Union Minister said that the youth of the country supports the Prime Minister.

"Mallikarjun Kharge is a big leader of this country. He forgets that the country's youth support PM Modi. In the period 2014-2019, many states have shown hope in the Bharatiya Janata Party and Narendra Modi has become the centre of hope among all sections of the country, be it tribal class, Dalit class, women or youth," Pradhan said.

The state of Chhattisgarh is one of the five states that are going to the polls this month. Chhattisgarh is voting in two phases, with the first phase of 20 seats concluded on November 7.

The remaining 70 seats will go for polling on November 17. The counting of votes will be done on December 3. (ANI)

