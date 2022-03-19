A still from the video of the incident (Photo/ANI)

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 19 (ANI): Dasai police booked a man for allegedly creating a ruckus and beating up the staff at Navkar Petrol Pump on Friday.

According to the police, as many as four people assaulted the petrol pump staff in Sardarpur Dasai.

Also Read | Punjab Cabinet Expansion: 10 AAP MLAs Inducted into Bhagwant Mann-led Cabinet.

The entire incident was captured by a CCTV camera.

"We were informed that a ruckus took place between petrol pump staff and some unidentified people at Navkar Petrol Pump in Sardarpur Dasai. One accused has been arrested," ASI Durga Prasad Vaishnav, Dasai Police Station told ANI.

Also Read | Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2022: Registration for 15000 Vacancies to Begin on March 23; Check Details Here.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)