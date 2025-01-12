Chandigarh, Jan 12 (PTI) A packet containing a pistol along with a magazine, airdropped by a Pakistani drone, was recovered from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Ferozepur district on Sunday, a BSF official said.

The border security force personnel conducted a search operation after getting information about the presence of a suspected item, the official said.

"During a search operation at around 9 am, BSF troops successfully recovered two packets from a field near Tendi Wala village in Ferozepur district," the official said.

"One of the packets contained a Glock pistol with a magazine while the other had suspected heroin (548 grams). Both packets, wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and attached to an iron hook, are indicative of a possible case of drone dropping," said the official.

On January 8, the BSF had recovered a packet containing a Glock pistol from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar district.

