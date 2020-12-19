New Delhi, December 19: Condoling the death of veteran RSS ideologue M G Vaidya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday noted that he contributed extensively to the right-wing organisation for decades and also worked to strengthen the BJP.

Vaidya, the first RSS spokesperson, died in Nagpur this afternoon after a brief illness. He was 97. MG Vaidya, RSS Ideologue, Dies in Nagpur Aged 97; Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Condoles Demise.

Shri MG Vaidya Ji was a distinguished writer and journalist. He contributed extensively to the RSS for decades. He also worked to strengthen the BJP. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 19, 2020

