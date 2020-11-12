New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi over her party National League for Democracy's victory in elections and said he looks forward to continuing to work with her to strengthen the traditional bonds of friendship between the two countries.

Unofficial results showed on Tuesday that the ruling National League for Democracy party of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Suu Kyi won a majority of seats in Parliament, giving it a second five-year term in power.

"Congratulations to Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and NLD for victory in the elections. The successful conduct of polls is another step in the ongoing democratic transition in Myanmar," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

"I look forward to continuing to work with you to strengthen our traditional bonds of friendship," he said.

