New Delhi, July 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings on Chartered Accountants Day and lauded the contribution of the community in ensuring a healthy and transparent economy.

"Our industrious CA community has a major role to play in ensuring a healthy and transparent economy. Their services to the nation are deeply valued. Greetings on Chartered Accountants Day," the Prime Minister tweeted. National CA Day 2020 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings on Chartered Accountants Day, Says 'Their Services to The Nation Are Deeply Valued'.

Our industrious CA community has a major role to play in ensuring a healthy and transparent economy. Their services to the nation are deeply valued. Greetings on Chartered Accountants Day. pic.twitter.com/HnJLKTheIf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2020

The Prime Minister also posted a short video hailing the work done by CAs and said, " Worldwide, Indian CAs are recognised for their better understanding and exemplary financial skills. In our sacred scriptures, four things have been mentioned religion (Dharma), economy (Arth), work (kaam) and salvation (moksh). Out of these, the responsibility on the society's economic health lies with CAs." National Chartered Accountant Day 2020: Know Date, History And Significance of The Day Celebrated to Honour CAs Across The Nation.

July 1 is celebrated as National Chartered Accountant Day in India. The day is observed in order to celebrate the formation of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on July 1st, 1949. Notably, ICAI is the only licensing and regulatory body for the financial audit and accounting profession in the country.

