New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Manipur Water Supply Project on Thursday through video conferencing.

The Manipur Water Supply Project is an important component of efforts of the State government to achieve the goal of 'Har Ghar Jal' by 2024. The project outlay is about Rs 3054.58 Crores with a loan component funded by the New Development Bank.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh, Manipur Governor Najma Akbar Ali Heptulla, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also attended the event through video conferencing.

The Government of India initiated the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide safe and adequate quantity drinking water to every rural household of the country by 2024 with the motto "Har Ghar Jal".

The government has provided funds under Jal Jeevan Mission to Manipur for Freshwater Household Tap Connections (FHTCs) to cover 1,185 habitations with 1, 42,749 households. (ANI)

