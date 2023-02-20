Bareilly (UP), Feb 20 (PTI) A 23-year-old police jawan who had allegedly shot himelf using his licensed pistol succumbed to his injuries on Monday, officials said.

Shubham Bharadwaj, a resident of Meerut, was admitted in a private hospital here.

Also Read | Online Fraud in Mumbai: Man Cheats Over 50 People on Pretext of Giving Them Jobs in Merchant Navy; Arrested From Kanpur.

The jawan's suicide is being investigated, Senior Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Kumar Chaurasia.

Bharadwaj shot himself while he was speaking on his mobile phone on Sunday evening, Chaurasia added.

Also Read | Congress Releases List of AICC Delegates From Delhi, Jagdish Tytler's Inclusion Sparks Row.

The police have also seized the weapon.

Bharadwaj enrolled in the police in 2019 and his first posting after training was in Bareilly. He was deployed with PRV224 and was living in Bhojipura police station.

He allegedly shot himself in a police vehicle, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)