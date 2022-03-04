Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): Varanasi District magistrate and district election officer Kaushal Raj Sharma on Friday informed that campaigning in the district for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will end 48 hours before the polling date.

Sharma added that campaigning, public meetings and processions will end on March 5 after 6 pm.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh on Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Entire World Will Have to Pay the Price, If Their Economies Are Affected.

"Polling in the district will be held on March 7 (Monday) from 7 am to 6 pm at 3371 polling places of 1,248 polling stations approved by the Commission. Campaigning, public meetings and processions will remain closed on March 5 after 6 pm," Sharma informed in a press note today.

He added, "After the closure of the campaign period (48 hours before the close of polling), political officials etc who have come from outside the constituency and who are not voters of the constituency, should not be present in the constituency."

Also Read | Ukraine Crisis: Indian Embassy in Kyiv Advises Students to Pass Through Polish Borders of Budomeirz, Shehyni-Medyka.

Such office bearer/s should leave the constituency immediately after the campaign period is over, he added.

Varanasi District magistrate and district election officer Kaushal Raj Sharma on Friday declared a public holiday on March 7 in order to let all employees of the Central/State/public undertakings and others exercise their right to vote in the seventh and the last phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt constituencies of the district will go to the Assembly polls in the seventh phase.

A total of 54 Assembly seats across nine districts in Uttar Pradesh including Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra, will go to polls in the seventh and final phase on March 7.

The counting of the votes will be held on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)