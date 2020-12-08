New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Pravasi Bhartiya Divas Convention 2021 would allow Indians to deliberate on seeking solutions to the socio-economic challenges which India is facing currently, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the inauguration of Pravasi Bhartiya Divas 2021 website, he said the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas marks the day to celebrate the contribution of the overseas Indian community in the development of India.

January 9 was chosen as the day to celebrate this occasion since it was on this day in 1915 that Mahatma Gandhi, the greatest Pravasi, returned to India from South Africa, led India's freedom struggle, and changed the lives of Indians forever, he said.

Noting that 2020 has brought some unforeseen challenges for the humankind in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic, Muraleedharan said in light of the importance of the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas, it was decided to hold the 16th PBD celebrations 2021 in a virtual format with the participants joining the convention online.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India, to make India independent against the tough competition in the global supply chain and empower the citizens to become self-reliant, the theme of the 16th BD 2021 is "contributing to Atmanirbhar Bharat".

Since 2015, the format of PBD Convention underwent a change to make it more relevant and outcome oriented, he said.

In order to have a continuous and substantive dialogue with the overseas Indian community, PBD conferences were organised between the successive PBD conventions to harness the scientific, technical and professional expertise of the Indian diaspora for the growth and development of India, he said.

"Therefore, in the run up to the 16th PBD Convention, we are organising five PBD Conferences which will be held virtually in 2020-2021," Muraleedharan said.

The first four conferences will be held in December 2020 based on themes -- 'Role of Diaspora in Promotion of Indian Culture' on December 9; 'Dialogue with Diaspora Business Leaders and CEOs – Targeting USD 5 Trillion Atmanirbhar Bharat Economy by boosting MSMEs' on December 10; 'Regional PBD – GCC-- India Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Conference' on December 11; and the 'Forging Media & Entertainment Partnership to showcase India @75' on December 21.

"We are organising the Youth PBD Conference in partnership with the Ministry of Youth Affairs on the theme 'Bringing together India's Young Achievers and diaspora young achievers from different walks of life' on January 8, preceding the main PBD Convention," Muraleedharan said.

PBD Convention 2021 would not only provide the opportunity to all Indians to come together and interact, but also allow them to deliberate on seeking solutions to the socio-economic challenges which India is facing currently.

The 16th PBD Convention 2021 would be inaugurated by Modi.

During the PBD convention, selected diaspora individuals of exceptional merit would be honoured with the prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award to appreciate their role in India's growth.

During the event, two special plenary sessions would be conducted on topics -- 'Role of Diaspora in Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Facing Post Covid Challenges - Scenario in Health, Economy, Social and International Relations', during which the experts from India and all across the world would brainstorm and recommend suggestions to provide solutions to the most challenging issues confronting the country, the minister said.

Indian diaspora is known for their talent, exemplary discipline and hard-work and have made significant contributions to science, technology, music, literature, politics and business, he said.

Presently, there are nearly 31 million overseas Indians globally, of which nearly 13 million are PIOs and 17 million are NRIs, he said.

"We warmly invite them to be a part of India's dynamic and equitable growth, look forward to meaningfully engage with them through PBD Convention 2021 and be a stakeholder in the blueprint for India's success," Muraleedharan said.

